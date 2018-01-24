State Capitol Week in Review

LITTLE ROCK - In a decision that may have significant financial consequences for the Arkansas Medicaid program, federal officials have approved a Kentucky proposal to require recipients either to work or look for a job in order to qualify for some Medicaid benefits.

States administer Medicaid and share the costs with the federal government. If a state wants to make any changes in eligibility, it must first gain approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Approval comes in the form of a waiver. Arkansas, like Kentucky and about 10 other states, has sought waivers that would allow them to impose a work requirement for people who qualify for Arkansas Works, a category within the Medicaid program. Once they are fully implemented they would apply to beneficiaries from 19 to 49 years of age.

