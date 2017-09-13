State Capitol Week in Review

The ACT is the most important standardized test for high school students in Arkansas, and every year parents and educators anticipate the releasing of test scores to see how our students are performing. In the past decade Arkansas students have shown steady improvement because more of them are taking college preparatory courses.

However, their average scores have usually been slightly below the national average and on par with neighboring states.

