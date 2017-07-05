State Capitol Week in Review

The Arkansas lottery is on track to raising more than $80 million for college scholarships in Fiscal Year 2017.

When this year’s total amounts are counted, they may not quite equal the amount generated last year. Last year’s sales were enhanced by a tremendously high Powerball jackpot that generated a lot of publicity and public interest in January of 2016. Winners in three states shared about $1.6 billion, and Arkansas lottery ticket sales in January of 2016 set a one-month record of $58.7 million.