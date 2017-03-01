State Capitol Week in Review

A Senate committee has advanced legislation that requires voters to present a photo ID before they can cast a ballot.

Under House Bill 1047, numerous types of identification are acceptable. They include drivers’ licenses, military and student IDs, public assistance card, concealed carry permits and passports. People who have no valid form of photo ID can get one for free, after making a sworn statement that they do not have any other acceptable form of ID.

A person who lives in a long-term care facility or nursing home can use a document signed by the nursing home administrator.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/