State of Arkansas District 56

July 1st is the beginning of a new fiscal year for state government in Arkansas. It is during this transition time that state officials pay close attention the revenue forecast for the previous year, where the state’s current budget stands in relation to that forecast, and what they might expect for the during the upcoming fiscal year.

The June Revenue Report will be released at the end of this month reflecting end of year totals. From previous months reports we have a good indication of what will be reflected. The available general revenue at the end of May was $4.7 billion. That is $49.1 million or 1% below levels this time last year.

Arkansas’s two largest sources of general revenue are collected from a portion of the state sales/use tax and from the Arkansas individual income tax. Other general revenue sources include: taxes on alcohol and tobacco products; gaming and pari-mutuel betting on horse and dog racing; severance taxes on oil, minerals, gravel, and natural gas; corporate franchises and corporate income; and real estate transfers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/