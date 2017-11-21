Shopping local . . .

I recently saw a sign on Facebook that said, “Shop local. We have roots here.” I believe that perfectly sums up our annual Santa Shops edition to the newspaper today. The cover depicts Santa Claus holding a snow globe with the city of Corning inside. Inside the edition, you will see Santa as he visits various businesses in Corning. There are also Letters to Santa, articles and pictures from the Courier archives of Corning’s past Christmases.

Corning has a rich history of businesses, some not so small, and people who have shopped locally to support their neighbors.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/