The Rearview Mirror

What do you call the noon meal? The evening meal? A lot depends on where and when you were raised.

Growing up on a farm in northeast Arkansas in the 1950’s, I knew the noon meal as dinner. It was the big meal of the day in the summer. Mom would usually cook a big pot of beans, (white one day, pinto the next), fresh green beans or purple hull peas, stewed potatoes, a pan of corn bread, and whatever was in the garden at the time. How I loved that fried eggplant! Add those fresh, ripe tomatoes and sliced cucumbers, and it was a meal fit for a king. The evening meal was supper and was usually the leftovers along with a sandwich or burger.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/