The Rearview Mirror

I once heard a minister say that saying “Amen” to a preacher is like saying “Sic ‘em” to a dog. That doesn’t just apply to preachers. If you get right down to it, everybody likes a pat on the back.

Showing appreciation doesn’t take much effort. Just a kind, encouraging word means a lot. I’ve had principals, superintendents, parents and even students who made a point of letting me know they noticed the effort I put into my job as a teacher. That just made me want to strive to do even better. I tried to pay it forward by telling the custodians and cooks the same thing. They deserve appreciation if anyone ever did.

