The Rearview Mirror

I never realized how many songs have been recorded about magic until we attended a show in Pigeon Forge called

“ Magic Beyond Belief” starring Darren Romeo. Prior to the show and during intermission at least a dozen were played, ranging from Sinatra to Barry Manilow.

The purpose was obviously to get us prepared to witness some amazing feats. Magic has always fascinated me.

The first magicians I remember were Corning’s own John Allen and daughter Ruth Ann Magee.

They usually worked as a team, but often Ruth Ann would perform during assembly when I was in primary school. She was still in high school, and when she appeared on stage in her beautiful long formal, every little girl wanted to be like her. She would appear to float among the audience and gather gold coins from our hair.

After every performance I would set my sights on becoming a magician, but the most amazing trick I ever mastered was putting a Kleenex between my lips and it magically became two. Unfortunately, my friends were never impressed and no talent scout knocked on the door.

