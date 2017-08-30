The Rearview Mirror

A lot of things have changed over the years, and among the most notable changes are in the entertainment industry. While we all love our nice HD widescreen televisions, the content of the programming has declined enormously, in my humble opinion.

Whatever happened to those family-friendly, squeaky clean sitcoms and the westerns, where the good guy always won? I will venture a guess and say they have disappeared because the majority of viewers became bored with characters who actually wore clothes, didn’t use filthy language, and weren’t covered with tattoos. I just don’t get the appeal for the so-called reality shows. For anyone who believes that stuff is real, I have an offer of some ocean-front property here in Oklahoma I will sell cheap. Some of the newer sitcoms are offensive. I’m glad CBS saw fit to cancel “Angel from Hell.” Apparently, it wasn’t as popular with viewers as critics. That is encouraging, at least!

