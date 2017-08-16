The Rearview Mirror

Kenny Chesney recorded this song a few years ago. It’s the story of a man being interviewed on his 100th birthday. His message was the years fly by, and before we know it, our life is nearing its end.

When we are young, time seems to crawl. We can’t wait to be 16 in order to drive; we are eager to graduate high school. In college we want to start making money. While working, we are eager for retirement.

Then one day we glance in the rear view mirror, and the realization hits us like an oncoming semi. There is more road behind us than before. We have celebrated fifty years of marriage, and those little girls we raised are older than we are supposed to be. Our parents are gone, along with the majority of the rest of our family. Now we are losing siblings, cousins and friends from our generation. How did this happen? Can’t we slow it down? Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way.

