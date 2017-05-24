The Rearview Mirror

Tent camping aside, we did have some nice vacations, most of which were in Nashville. Opryland was our go-to place for several years. Sadly, it closed several years ago, victim of Dollywood. There were rides for all ages and music played in a number of theaters throughout the park. It was tree-shaded, unlike many other amusement parks.

Our first trip to Nashville was when our younger daughter was six. We visited the Parthenon and explained to the girls that it was copied after a building in Greece. When school started, she told her teacher she saw a big building made out of grease.

