The Rearview Mirror

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 1:54pm News Staff
Vacations
Janet Fritts

Tent camping aside, we did have some nice vacations, most of which were in Nashville. Opryland was our go-to place for several years. Sadly, it closed several years ago, victim of Dollywood. There were rides for all ages and music played in a number of theaters throughout the park. It was tree-shaded, unlike many other amusement parks.

Our first trip to Nashville was when our younger daughter was six. We visited the Parthenon and explained to the girls that it was copied after a building in Greece. When school started, she told her teacher she saw a big building made out of grease.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/

Clay County Courier

810 N Missouri Ave.
P.O. Box 85
Corning, Arkansas 72422-0085
(870) 857-3531