The Rearview Mirror

How many live armadillos have you ever seen? I will venture a guess and say not many. All the years we lived in Arkansas and Missouri, the only ones we ever saw were lying on the roadside with their feet turned up. We decided they were either the dumbest or the unluckiest creatures on earth. Once we were in Branson and were riding a Duck, one of the amphibious vehicles which drive down the road like a regular bus, then plunge headlong into the lake at 50 MPH. Suddenly someone shouted, “Look! A live armadillo!” Everyone stood up to get a better look at this phenomenon. Like us, it was the first one they had ever seen in motion.

A few years later, we moved to Oklahoma. Armadillos here are like possums in Arkansas. They are a huge nuisance. One morning we went outside to find our yard looking like a backhoe had run amuck. It wasn’t just one instance. Our yard apparently had the tastiest grub worms in the neighborhood, because night after night he (or they) returned for more.

