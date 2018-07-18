The Rearview Mirror

Corning has its Harvest Festival. There’s a watermelon festival, strawberry festival, peach festival, even a purple hull pea festival. Those all sound like fun, but two communities near us hold annual rattlesnake festivals. Those do not sound at all like fun to me.

Just north of us a few miles is the town of Apache. Its claim to fame is their 4-day festival. A month or so prior, several men roam the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge to collect the vipers used in the festivities. This year, after capturing a 14-foot rattler, one of the men had a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital and survived. It’s unclear whether it was related to the capture, but I have my own opinion, and I might add, if I even SAW a 14-foot rattler I would have to be carried out of there.

