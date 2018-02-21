The Rearview Mirror

It was located on Second Street, about halfway between Hop Alley and Elm. It was dimly lit, and the air was thick with tobacco smoke and cuss words. There was much swapping of lies and spitting on the floor. It was the original man cave, and no female I knew would have been caught dead inside.

One of my grandpas hung out there. Often when it was time for us to go home for lunch, my mom would tell me to go get Grandpa to come eat with us. I would stand outside until either he or one of his buddies noticed me. I’d hear, “Bill, your granddaughter is out there.”

