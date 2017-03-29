The Rearview Mirror

This isn’t about a birthday, although when I hit 50, I felt ancient. This is about a milestone fewer and fewer people are reaching nowadays. It’s about marking fifty years of marriage. Tomorrow is our golden anniversary.

On March 31, 1967, two kids, still in our teens, stood before our family and friends and vowed to spend our lives together, through all trials and tribulations, until death. I’m sure more than one bet was placed against us. We started out with nothing except shower gifts and the items in my hope chest, which wasn’t a chest at all, but a cardboard box in the bottom of my mother’s pantry.

