Rambling vines

May 28, 1981

One of the main things I look for in a person is a sense of humor and I thoroughly believe that a person with a good sense of humor, coupled with sufficient ambition to work, can make friends in most any situation.

I like to pull harmless pranks on acquaintances and in many instances I have learned, all too late, that the object of my prank had no sense of humor. I have just noticed that the ones who are the hardest to get along with, the ones who are habitual complainers about everything and everybody, are the same people who stand and look a hole through the person who has just come up with something “brilliant” in a split second.

