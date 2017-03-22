Rambling vines

March 19, 1981

I am still giving that Friendship Cake mixture a good stirring every morning . . . then I lick the spoon! Boy, I tell you that stuff is really getting potent and besides that, I can already tell that the gallon jug is never going to hold it. Already when I stir it, it foams and laps over the top of the jar and I still have two and one-half cups of sugar and a can of fruit cocktail to add to it.

Bobbie Ferguson called Saturday morning to see if I was still in the cake business or if I had decided to drink the mixture and call it quits. I told her that I am right next to the last step, so far as the stirring goes, and that I intend to see it through. She said that her mother was fixing to bake a Friendship Cake that morning. She got started a little sooner than I did. Bobby said that her mother started out with the mixture in a large mixing bowl and for the past 10 days had it in a plastic water bucket! That’s how much mixture it makes.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/