RAMBLING VINES

November 1, 1984

I betcha there aren’t many folks around who remember the Joyland Theatre. I don’t. Russell Cochran of Rockford was recently going through contents of an old truck which belonged to his mother, the late Mrs. Clarence Cochran, and came across a well preserved handbill advertising The Joyland Theatre as “The theater that brought 10 cent movies to Corning.”

The feature advertised was “Cowboy Courage”, described as one of those wild and wooley, quick shootin’ hard fightin’ Westerns with Kit Carson. Also advertised was Episode Eight of Secret Service Sanders in “The Tunnel of Death”, billed as one of the most exciting pictures ever shown in Corning. The Merchant’s Matinee was to be “Tomorrow” (whatever that day was) at 1:30 p.m.

I can remember 10 cent movies. . .even two for ten cents on “Pal Nights” once a week. I also remember some of those exciting serials that always managed to end the week’s episode with the film hero hanging from a cliff by one hand. . . a covered wagon carrying a whole bunch of children, headed for the edge of the cliff. . . the hero trapped inside a burning building. . .Oh, it was so exciting.

