RAMBLING VINES

By Marylea Vines

I accompanied friends to visit Memphis’ new $63 million park and museum complex, Mud Island, recently, I was pleasantly surprised in more ways then one. It is not the amusement park type of thing I was afraid it might be, it is strictly a lesson in history, with a few sideline attractions thrown in. I almost backed down when I found out we had to ride a monorail to get there, because it really is an island, out in the Mississippi River. However, the ride over was about two minutes long and quite exciting for old country folks like me. I realized that I haven’t been many places and it doesn’t take much to grab my attention, but this was something different - educational and interesting.

