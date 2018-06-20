RAMBLING VINES

Washing fruit jars was one of my Summertime jobs when I was growing up. It wasn’t the best job in the world, but there were worse things like having to shuck corn and shell peas. Washing fruit jars meant staying in the shade, usually on the screened in back porch next to the pump box. It was usually fun for the first tub full, but the new soon wore off, especially with the constant warning that had better get with it and have those jars clean by the time they were needed. Mom would have a big fire going in the wood cook stove and would be canning whatever from our garden that was ready to be put up for Winter. For dinner on canning day we usually had whatever we were canning and little more, everyone was too busy and in too much of a hurry to get finished and out of that hot kitchen. On the day that we canned beets they were cooked outside in the wash kettle.

