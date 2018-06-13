RAMBLING VINES

This year’s picnic will be held in Wynn Park on Saturday, July 3, and will include all the traditional attractions — plenty of food and beverages available on the picnic grounds, lots of entertainment, games and rides for all ages, continuous free entertainment from the speaker’s stand, a Free Cadillac to be awarded, selection of “Miss Independence” and a huge, colorful, fireworks display at midnight...what more could you ask for? Baseball — Okay, there will be a live wire baseball game at the adjoining baseball diamond during the afternoon. Swimming — Okay, the city-owned olympic-size swimming pool is just a short walk across the baseball diamond, from Wynn Park. Tennis — Okay, bring your tennis rackets along and spend as much time as you like at one of the several tennis courts, all of them in walking distance from the park. What I am trying to tell you is that everything and everybody will be at Wynn Park on July 3rd...follow the parade out there and be a part of the big celebration.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/