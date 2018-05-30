Rambling Vines

Here lately I have felt needed. Being needed, to me, ranks up there pretty high with air, water and food in keeping an average human being moving along at comfortable pace. It is plain good--and good for us--to feel fairly sure and certain that someone does indeed need us. We all have times when we feel pretty sure that we are not needed and knowing this has a way of making us uncomfortable deep down inside. But being needed is altogether a different feeling. My mom has always been an independent type of person and would tackle any size job. She used to do lots of jobs just to keep us from arguing when all four us kids were at home and in the years that she and I have been left at home, she has always tried to have everything done when I get home from work.

But, in the past few weeks since she fell, she has really needed me and I don’t consider it a problem in the least, I consider it an honor to pay back in a small way all those favors she has been sending my way all my adult life. Used to, when they would choose up sides to play baseball at school, some of us would always be left until last--that was embarrassing and I always wondered why I couldn’t be a chooser, just once.

