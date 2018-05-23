Rambling Vines

Boy, have I ever learned a lot in the past two weeks! First and foremost, I learned firsthand what competent staff we have a Corning Community Hospital and learned to really appreciate all folks who volunteer their time and talents to Corning Ambulance Service. With their help, I remained pretty calm and collected when my mom fell and broke her hip... without them and their know-how, I would have most likely been literally beside myself. Some of the other things that I have learned include: How to work the automatic washer and dryer... mom never before let me touch them because she said she waited too many years for such conveniences to have me tear them up. I have learned how to make a strawberry pie and how to cap and prepare strawberries for the freezer.

