RAMBLING VINES

Forget everything I ever said about not going to go anywhere to stay overnight… because I just might do that this Summer. For years I have turned down invitations to visit relatives all over the United States, even Alaska, with my excuse always being that I don’t like to go anywhere so far away that I can’t get back to my own bed at night. Well, that was before I found out that the 1982 World’s Fair is going to be held in Knoxville, Tennessee. Right now I am shaking the family tree to see if I have any relatives in the Knoxville area. If I don’t come up with some relatives, I’ll try for cousins of my cousins. The reason I am hunting relatives is that I figure that it is already far too late to try staying at a decent motel, inn or something like that. I’m going to have to trade-out with relatives… they keep me for a few days for the World’s Fair and I’ll put them up for the big Corning 4th of July Celebration. Sound fair enough?

