RAMBLING VINES

A telephone call last Friday, just before dark, from a tearful woman informed us that someone is dumping baby kittens in Wynn Park. This woman has already seen some of the kittens that have been killed by vehicles and was concerned that the surviving ones won’t be survivors for long with freezing temperatures at night. So, whoever it is dumping unwanted kittens in Wynn Park to face the elements almost before they have their eyes open should think about what they are doing and think about how guilty they are going to feel when they snuggle up inside their warm homes while listening to the cold winds blow and happen to remember that they left some helpless kittens out there to die. My thinking is if you don’t want the responsibility of raising kittens, don’t own cats.

