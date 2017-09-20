Rambling Vines

Sept 17, 1981 Prospects look good for the pecan crop this year. My Uncle Bert used to tell me that all the faulty pecans would fall before the end of August and what was left would mature and be the crop. We have an assortment of small pecan trees in our yard and they have pecans in clusters of four and five. If we have nuts for candy and cooking this Winter I am going to have to get busy and beat the squirrels to them because Uncle Bert’s farm has been sold and I don’t think the new owners would be overjoyed to have me out there on Thanksgiving Day like I have been or the past several years. I hope there are some hickory nuts this year. I like to get out in the woods when the danger of snakes has passed and walk, gathering hickory nuts.

I know where there are some scaly bark trees over near the lake, some folks up on the state line have told me that they have lots of hickory nuts each year and that I am welcome to carry off all I want and too, Elmer and I threaten each Fall to take two sacks and go into the river bottoms in search of some really big hickory nuts. So, who knows, I may gather in so many nuts that my brother will make a special trip here from Michigan to take some of them off my hands. He will take anything-hickory nuts, walnuts, pecans. It is winter time for so long up where he lives that he enjoys sitting next to the warm fire and picking out the nuts.

