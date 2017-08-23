Rambling vines

August 20, 2017

Mr. Jim is dead.

He was a whole lot older than me, but we had been good friends for about 47 years, that’s when my family moved here, to upper East Side, and I became aquainted with the local Methodist Sunday School. Oliver’s Store and the First Grade at the public school.

Mr. Jim was always around somewhere at Sunday School.

He was very kind.

Along with a keen sense of humor, a memory like a computer, he possessed a kind heart. He was the kind of person who could make no big profits as a merchant because he knew the needs of his customers and either gave them extra size measurements on all the merchandise which they managed to pay for and those who could not pay knew who to see. Mr. Jim would seek out children from needy families and give them warm gloves, coats, shoes . . . they might be hand-me-downs but they were definitely an improvement and appreciated.

