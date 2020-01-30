Pile driving . . .

The Lowe Down

I’m so proud we have opened up these conversations among small towns concerning 911 communication issues. A few of the small town mayors have been saying for a while that they were not receiving communications for fires, and first responder calls and it seemed to fall on deaf ears. Now that a light has been shined on the issue, perhaps a solution can be found to the problem. Winston Churchill was attributed to saying, “If you have an important point to make, don't try to be subtle or clever. Use a pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time - a tremendous whack.” Sometimes it’s necessary to hammer home the needs of our county and the cities within it when people aren’t listening.

Communication is going to be key as our county and cities forge ahead in 2020 and beyond. It’s easy to live within our own little communities and be caught up in our own little worlds, but when it comes to money for improvements to northeast Arkansas and Clay County, we all need to stand united. Our voices need to be loud and unified concerning our issues and needs.

Northwest Arkansas is the fastest growing area in Arkansas. As an Arkansan that is wonderful news, but every region of Arkansas has needs and requires funding.

