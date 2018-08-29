Our story to write . . .

By Pam Lowe

Our town is in the midst of change; the unavoidable, wipe your hands on your pants, blow your hair out of your face, crack your knuckles and get to work; part of change. We’re in the midst of the planning stage with the grunt work approaching. Sadly, we have to become aware of problems and situations in order to make change. Congratulations, we’ve survived the reveal. That’s no small thing. The reveal can knock the breath out of you as our reveal did to us.

I liken our town to a prize fighter. One who has been around a long time, experienced golden days and knows the drill to survive. One who gets a little over confident and lax in training and fitness. One that doesn’t take care of himself, doesn’t get regular physicals and eats rich desserts with gusto. The warrior gets soft with a fleshy paunch from exorbitant eating and good times.

