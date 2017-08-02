Officials announce AR schools have access to high speed Internet

The governor, educators and the state’s top telecommunications officials announced that all Arkansas public schools now have access to high speed Internet service.

The project to expand broadband access in schools began two years ago. With its completion, Arkansas is now one of only six states in which all schools have data transmission capacity of at least 100 kilobits per second per student.

Actually, Arkansas is well ahead of that minimum standard and the average capacity is 200 kbps. That means our schools are prepared for future growth in the demand for more broadband. The new network is 40 times faster than the old one.

