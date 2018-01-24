From the office of

With several schools across the state closing their doors for severe weather recently, you may have been hearing about something called alternative methods of instruction or AMI.

The legislature has passed a few laws in recent years giving schools more options to make up time rather than simply extending the year into the summer. Alternative Methods of Instruction is the latest option. Act 862 of 2017 allows a public school district and open-enrollment public charter school to develop a plan for alternative methods of instruction to be used on days when the superintendent closes school due to exceptional or emergency circumstances.

