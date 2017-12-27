More questions concerning water and sewer issues . . .

The more one listens during city council meetings, the more questions come to mind. During December’s city council meeting there was discussion about the bids for the Griggs Lane Lift Station Rehabilitation to be contracted by John Selig’s Civil Engineering Associates.

CEA took bids for the pumps and Selig suggested ways for the city to pay for this costly project. Costly, in the sense of, the city doesn’t have that kind of money to spend on projects at the moment without robbing one department to finance another and/or passing the cost down to residents. Household money managers know that sometimes you may need something but you can’t buy the most expensive item that you may need, or you may have to make do.

