The Lowe Down

Years ago our downtown was the heart of Corning. Where is our heart now? A town without a heart, is a town without an identity. I wrote those words last January. If you kill the heart of a city what is to become of it? That’s what has happened to Corning. We’ve lost our heart and identity.

Corning still has a few downtown businesses. We need to support all our local businesses, but particularly our remaining downtown businesses because they aren’t on the main drag for visitors. We need to advertise them. Facebook alone will not bring in people from out of town as they don’t know these businesses even exist. We need to draw people far and wide to them and land other businesses to a newly created downtown.

