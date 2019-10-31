The Lowe Down

If you’re ever sat through a timeshare presentation you get the vibe during a presentation at last week’s QC meeting. It sounded like the county was going to receive a free gift, but as in all sales pitches, you wonder about the catch. After all, you don’t want to give away the farm. The presentation by Today’s Power, Inc; left many in the room scratching their heads of the benefits of a proposed PILOT agreement. Keeping track of all the parties involved was quite a feat in itself. Clay County Electric, a non-profit; is one of 17 members of the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, also a non-profit. Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas created Today’s Power, Inc., a for-profit to get tax breaks for them and their 17 members.

The gist of the Today’s Power proposal was to request that the county give away 65% of the property tax collected on 10 acres of land where construction of the solar farm is beginning this week out by Farm Service on Hwy 62. According to Today’s Power, the estimated cost of the project is $1,748,072.00. The appraisal of the land when the solar farm is completed according to them will be approximately $349,614.40.

It takes gumption or lack of research, I’m not sure which, in asking a poor county, school district and city to give up 65% of their revenue for 20 years, even on a small patch of land; when these three entities are just barely getting by financially. The company clearly didn’t know their audience.

