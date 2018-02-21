The Lowe Down

I had been looking forward to watching KAIT’s Mallory Jordan give her report on Rural Resurgence: Keeping small towns alive. I wanted to hear what other small towns are doing to flourish. One of the towns she featured was our neighboring town, Piggott and the town of Wilson. I had read about Wilson and its resurgence a couple months ago when I first began writing and looking into ways we could improve Corning.

If you watched the KAIT report on Monday night you found out what we already know. It takes people with heart, who are wiling to take action. We always do what’s important to us and I know there are some in Corning who would like to see Corning thrive again.

