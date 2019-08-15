A letter to the Corning Bobcats football team . . .

The Lowe Down

This Lowe Down has been republished from the September 27, 2017 issue of the Clay County Courier for new players and coaches and for the players who have persevered and are now seniors and juniors. In order to progress through life successfully, we must be able to adapt and to learn, unlearn and relearn. This football season is a time of unlearning and relearning as you set yourself free from the past and unlearn any negativity that was allowed to fester and come together as a team made even stronger from the experience. Take this opportunity to relearn from supportive coaches confident in your abilities. (Note: There was one minor sentence removed from the original column concerning Homecoming that does not apply to the present.)

Dear Bobcats,

I want to take this opportunity to express my appreciation for your heart, spirit and determination as you work to turn the high school football program around. Change takes time and much effort. Often just as things get difficult, people find they want to give up and revert back to old ways without successfully implementing a change. Stay the course, shoulderto-shoulder with heads held high.

