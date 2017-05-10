Legislature completes session

The legislature completed a three-day special session after approving the governor’s proposal to limit eligibility in the Arkansas Works health coverage program. The state must gain approval for the plan from federal officials. It would reduce income limits for eligibility in Arkansas Works, which now provides health coverage to about 320,000 Arkansas residents whose incomes are beneath 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

The governor said that he was confident that federal officials would approve the lower income threshold, which would reduce eligibility to people with incomes less than 100 percent of the poverty level.

