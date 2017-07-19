July 16, 1981
By Maryles Vynes
For folks who are brave enough to take on the chiggers and snakes, there are worlds of blackberries, according to all reports. Unfortunately the mild winter which was good for berry vines was also good for all the pests such as mosquitos, chiggers, ticks . . . and snakes!
Roy Smalley told me the other morning that he and Bob Harpole had been berry picking and got home before nine o’clock with something like eight gallons of berries.
