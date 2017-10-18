It’s Not a (S)mall Matter

It has been predicted that at least 1/3 of all the shopping malls in this country will be closed in the next ten years. What was once a symbol of American culture is becoming a thing of the past. I believe this is caused by three factors: the recession, online shopping, and gangs. The last recession was long and painful, costing millions of jobs.

Let’s face it, when money is tight, people buy necessities and cut back on everything else. Malls are not known for selling necessities, and we realize that $20 package of socks at the mall can be purchased for less than half that at Dollar General. Online shopping is another reason anchor stores such as Penneys, Sears, and Macy’s are closing by the hundreds.

Once they are gone, the smaller stores must follow suit because customers just don’t come anymore. Of course it’s convenient to make purchases with a few clicks, but a trip to the mall is a good way to spend a Saturday or a Sunday afternoon, even if it’s just window shopping and eating in the food court. You can’t see those beautiful Christmas decorations online. Besides, I like to actually see and touch items before I buy them.

