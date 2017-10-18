It’s about respect …

In the past couple of years, I’ve photographed and walked every inch of the Corning cemetery countless times. I photograph and document graves on Find-A-Grave.com for genealogy purposes. There are currently 48 requests for pictures of Corning gravesites from people all over the United States.

The number used to be much higher.

To date, I’ve taken 619 photos of headstones for others. I’ve added 152 graves or memorials to the website of those buried in cemeteries that weren’t documented before. The latest was Dr. Newton J. Latimer and his family buried in our cemetery. I take the time to connect families to each other on Find-AGrave because it seems like the right thing to do. I know they would want to be connected. It’s rewarding work, (I say work, I’m volunteering to do it) and the thanks I get from the loved ones and descendants of the deceased is reward enough.

There are a couple of other people from our area who photograph graves as well.

