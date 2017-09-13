I know this much is true . . .

Saturday, my niece is getting married. She has the easy confidence going into marriage that an aunt wants to see in her niece’s eyes. She is secure in her heart that he is the one for her.

She comes from a long line of love. She knows what love looks from her parents, grandparents and greatgrandparents’ examples.

I’ve never had children of my own. I think of my nephews and niece as my own. My dad used to tell me when I was a girl, “No matter how old you get, you’ll always be my baby.” I know what he means. My husband often comments that each of my sister’s children inherited something from me. He sees pieces of me in them. I’d like to think it’s the best parts.

He says that Becca has my honesty and introvert qualities. She also goes after what she wants.

