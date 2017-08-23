How about that Internet service?

Last Friday night, I settled in for a relaxing evening of social media surfing and connecting with friends. When I opened my laptop and clicked on Facebook, my connection to the Internet was not working.

I looked over at my router and sure enough, a red light was on. This is a frustrating problem that occurs too often with my service and in our small rural town. I know I’m not alone, as I read the frustrations on my local Facebook friends’ posts regularly. Friday night, I turned to my phone to access the Internet. We’ve recently had to increase my data plan on my phone because the Internet service provider we use is so unreliable. Once online via my phone, I checked Facebook to read what friends were sharing on social media. One post was from a local friend asking if anyone else was having trouble with the Internet. A host of replies followed her question, and the answer came that someone had hit a pole that took down the Internet and 911 service to our area.

Accidents happen and last week’s outage was no fault of the Internet provider, however; typically, our service is incredibly slow or down several times a week in my household. This makes me wonder, are we an underserved region of the world, where Internet service is concerned?

