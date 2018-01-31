House of Representatives

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 2:29pm News Staff
Joe Jett

The IRS has announced it will begin processing tax returns on January 29. Before you begin preparing your returns, we want to make you aware of a few of the changes made in recent sessions impacting your Arkansas return. The following legislation is in effect: Capital Gains Exemption (Act 1173 of 2015): For tax year 2017, the exemption for net capital gains is 50% for the entire year.

Teacher Classroom Investment Deduction (Act 666 of 2017): Beginning with tax year 2017, a deduction is allowed for a qualified classroom investment expense by a teacher as defined in this Act.

The deduction is limited to $250 per taxpayer or $500 for married filing jointly if each taxpayer is a teacher.

 

