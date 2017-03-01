House bills help small businesses

This session, the House has passed a number of bills aimed at not only creating jobs, but sustaining them and ensuring our workforce is ready.

Act 166 creates a state matching grant for small businesses that have received a federal Small Business Innovation Research grant.

The federal Small Business Innovation Research program encourages innovative small businesses to engage in federal research and commercialization that has the potential for technological innovation. Stimulating research and commercialization grows the economy by creating and retaining high-wage, hightech jobs in moderately and highly skilled occupations.

