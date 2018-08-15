Helping Student Veterans Learn and Succeed

Student veterans will have new education benefits to use this school year as they pursue their career goals. This investment in our veterans provides them with more tools and resources to prepare them for civilian life.

In 2017, Congress approved and the president signed the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act (Forever GI Bill). The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) continues to implement these education benefit improvements designed to better serve veterans’ needs today.

