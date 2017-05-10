Governor signs legislation

Governor has now signed into law several pieces of legislation passed by the General Assembly during the 1st Extraordinary Session of 2017. The session was called to address health care, the state’s long term reserve fund, and to make technical corrections.

Act 3 directs the Department of Human Services to request a federal waiver to make changes to Arkansas Works. Arkansas Works uses Medicaid funding to provide health insurance to low-income Arkansans. One of the changes is to lower the income eligibility from 138% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) to 100% FPL.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/