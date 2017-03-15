February 26, 1981
Wed, 03/15/2017 - 2:23pm News Staff
By Marylea Vines
I don’t know what they are going to ever decide about changing the truck load limit in Arkansas, but I wish they would hurry and decide something and go on to other things . . . I am getting tired of reading the same old stuff day after day.
I feel some what the same way about the teacher pay raise efforts being argued back and forth. We get a new dose of that every year. I just wonder what it would be like to have a complete session of the state legislature without having to devote a lion’s share of the time to trying to get extra money for teachers.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/