February 26, 1981

By Marylea Vines

I don’t know what they are going to ever decide about changing the truck load limit in Arkansas, but I wish they would hurry and decide something and go on to other things . . . I am getting tired of reading the same old stuff day after day.

I feel some what the same way about the teacher pay raise efforts being argued back and forth. We get a new dose of that every year. I just wonder what it would be like to have a complete session of the state legislature without having to devote a lion’s share of the time to trying to get extra money for teachers.