The Duck Boat Tragedy

That fateful July evening, I opened my iPad to check the latest headlines one more time. When I saw the words “duck boat “it didn’t register at first because it wasn’t capitalized. Then I saw Branson and realized something horrible had happened. At that time 13 people were confirmed dead. I felt chills, thinking of those lost and those they left behind. I spent a restless night unable to get it off my mind.

By morning the number had climbed to 17, including nine members of one family. There were a father and son from Osceola, a couple celebrating 45 years of marriage and a grandmother who died saving her granddaughter, to name a few.

