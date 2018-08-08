Don’t shoot the messenger . . .

By Pam Lowe

When the truth is exposed, those uncomfortable with it sometimes choose to try to discredit the messenger. I stand by the integrity of the newspaper and I’m proud of it. I’m a firm believer in transparency. It’s important for our readers to know that our newspaper reports are factual. They depend on it.

This post is for readers, who believe in integrity and telling the truth. People, who stand behind their words and actions. Our city is finally coming together to try to focus on some issues that have needed addressing for a long time.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/